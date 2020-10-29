Resident of Alamo, CA
On Oct. 2, 2020 the world lost a special person. Victor Leventhal passed away from complications to heart failure.
Vic was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 13, 1944, but soon became a Texan growing up in Dallas.
He graduated from the University of Texas and then went into the Coast Guard. After returning from service, he started his career with IBM in Dallas, followed by IBM jobs in Fort Worth, Beaumont, White Plains, Boston, and finally becoming Director of Finance and Administration at Franklin Lakes. He returned to the Bay Area when he became a VP of Computerland, after which he worked for CAD Solutions and then a start up named Solidworks. At Solidworks he was COO where he developed the world distribution of the CAD product. At the time of his death he was still employed by Dassault Systems (parent company to Solidworks) and on the Board of Directors for Stratasys, a 3D modeling company.
He is survived by Diane, his wife of 52 years, daughters Nicole and Ashley, son-in-law, Jim Burke and his two grandsons, Ryan and Brendan Burke.
Due to the Corona Virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in his honor to Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Youth Homes, Holocaust and Human Rights Museum of Dallas, Planned Parenthood or charity of choice
.
No one was a stranger to Vic – he became instant friends with everyone. Vic was larger than life. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and incredible smile.