Victor Manuel Delgado Jr.
September 5, 2001 ~ November 30, 2019
Resident of Stockton, California
Victor Manuel Delgado Jr. touched the hearts of many with his joyous spirit and positive outlook on life. He enjoyed doing what most young men do, as he liked to play basketball, attend sporting events, and collect shoes. He was a dedicated Bay Area sports fan of the Giants, 49ers, and Golden State Warriors. Victor loved being around family and friends. He was the life of the party.
Victor is survived by his mother, Feliz Reyes; father, Victor Delgado; Grandmothers, Ramona Pineda and Maria Dolores Delgado; Aunts, Araceli Morales, Priscilla Corona, and Angela Valle; Uncles, Roberto Pineda Jr., Alfredo Delgado, and Jesus Delgado; as well as many cousins. His loving spirit will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, December 16th from 4pm. - 8pm at Saint Joseph Cemetery 2540 Church Ln. San Pablo, Ca. A funeral service will be held Tuesday December 17th at 10 am. at Saint Paul Catholic Church, 1835 Church Ln. San Pablo, Ca. The burial to follow will be at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 14, 2019