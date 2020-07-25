Victor R. Remorini
March 13, 1930 ~ July 18, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Victor Remorini passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Over a span of 90 years, he touched many lives with his gentle spirit and positive outlook on life.
Vic was born and lived his entire life in Martinez. He graduated from Alhambra High, class of 1947 and Diablo Valley College in 1981.
In 1948, Vic wed the love of his life, Jean Young. They enjoyed more than 68 years together before Jean's passing in 2017.
With the exception of assignments in Anacortes, Washington and Curacao, Vic's 42 year career with Shell Oil was at the Martinez Refinery where he retired in 1990 as Supervisor of the Instrumentation/Electrical Department. Concurrent with his job at Shell, Vic served 13 years in the Army Reserve including active duty time during the Berlin Crisis where he attained the rank of Sergeant First Class.
Never one to watch from the sidelines Vic was a member of many volunteer, social and fraternal groups including, St Vincent DePaul, Sons of Italy, Druids, Elks, Martinez Sportsmen's Club, Martinez Bocce Federation and served many years on the Shell Federal Credit Union Board of Directors.
Vic's greatest love was spending time with family and friends, followed by bocce, golf, watching the 49ers and Warriors, taking cruises and traveling (especially to visit family in Italy) and a glass of good Scotch.
Vic is survived by his daughter, Deborah Long (Todd), son, Victor Remorini, Jr. and was "Nonno" to 4 grandchildren, Branon Long (Nicole), Brody Long (Veronica), Kendra Hansen (Nathaniel) and Mark Remorini, 6 great-grandchildren, Kylie, Landon, Tyson, Tegan Long, Cayden and Everett Hansen. Vic was preceded in death by his wife, Jean and Sister, Wanda Gaudenzi.
Due to the covid-19 restrictions, a brief outdoor mass will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:00pm, at Christ the King, 195 Brandon Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette. Those attending must bring their own chairs. Masks and social distancing is required.
For those unable to attend, the mass will be live streamed and recorded for viewing later on the CTK web site or Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice
