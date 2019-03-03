East Bay Times Obituaries
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
St Andrew's Presbyterian Church
1601 Mary Drive
Pleasant Hill, CA
Victoria Ann Rivas (Meade)
May 25, 1945 - Feb. 20, 2019
Resident of Concord
Victoria Ann Rivas, 73 of Concord, CA, passed away on February 20, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughters Victoria J. Harris and Deborah A. Wharton; step daughters Cecelia A. Zandbergen, Elizabeth A. Mack, Deborah M. Rivas; sister Cynthia J. Kane; brothers Jack W. Meade, Donn H. Meade, Glen A. Meade; 17 step grandchildren, 5 step great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews including Godson Declan M. Kane. She is pre-deceased by her parents Elmer C. Meade and Jean E. Martin.
Victoria was born in Merced, CA. She entered into the Insurance business and became an insurance underwriter earning the designations CPCU, AU and CIPW. She was a member of NAIW/IAIP holding several regional and national offices and serving on numerous committees. She excelled as a mentor and taught continuing education classes. She began her career at Farmers Insurance in Merced, went on to American States and finished her career at Union Labor Life Insurance Co. in San Francisco.
Victoria was an incredible person. She dearly loved her family. She loved her church, St Andrews Presbyterian Church in Pleasant Hill where she had served as a deacon and an elder. She loved art and was a member of the Civil Arts League. She enjoyed cruising and had the pleasure of traveling on eighteen cruises.
Memorial services for Victoria's life will be at 12:00 noon, March 7th at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1601 Mary Drive, Pleasant Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Victoria's memory, to St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1601 Mary Drive, Pleasant Hill, Ca, 94523.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019
