Victoria Lopez
Jan. 10, 1926 - Sept. 15, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Victoria Rose Lopez passed away peacefully September 15, 2019 in Hayward, CA. She was born in Pixley, CA on January 10, 1926 to Joseph Soares and Rose George Soares. She met the love of her life Al Lopez and married him on June 22, 1947. They eventually moved to Fremont, CA where they raised a family and started a business. Victoria and Al opened Niles Flower Shop in 1948 and were in business for close to 50 years. Victoria was also an active member of the Fremont Elks, Fremont Rotary and Innerwheel.
Victoria is survived by her Son, Allen Lopez, his wife, Joan, Granddaughter, Alison, Sisters, Millie Silva, Helen Adams and Ida Alameda, Brother, Joe Soares and many Nieces and nephews. Victoria was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Al Lopez, and parents, Joseph and Rose Soares.
Viewing from 4:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. and Rosary will be at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538 and 11:00 am Friday, September 20, 2019 Private Funeral Service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd, Hayward, CA 94544.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019