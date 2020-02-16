|
Victoria Mae Virgin-Carter
Dec. 19, 1960 - Jan. 31, 2020
Cottonwood CA
Vickie entered into rest due to a major heart attack. She leaves behind a loving husband Mark, two sons, Beau and Trevor, daughter-in-law Sarah, and three grandchildren, Elora, Joshua and Robbie. She is survived by her parents Dan and Judy Virgin of Hayward and brothers Earl(Margery) of Las Vegas NV and Patrick(Leslie) of Hayward and their families. She grew up in Hayward CA, and was a graduate of Tennyson High, class of 79, along with receiving her Accounting Degree from Chabot College.
She was a great aunt to numerous nieces and nephews, as well as an adopted mom to countless kids of all ages. Her home and heart were always open to anyone who needed it.
Being a bookkeeper and childcare provider for 39 years kept her busy, but not too busy to neglect her hobbies -- planning parties and weddings and her true passion, crocheting personal items for friends and family. Newborn baby blankets and booties were her favorite.
On February 22nd at 1:00 pm her Celebration of Life will be held at Community of Grace, 380 Elmhurst St, Hayward CA.
In Lieu of flowers please consider a gift to your local or the St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020