Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria DeOrian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Rose "Tory" DeOrian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria Rose "Tory" DeOrian In Memoriam
In Loving Memory
Victoria Rose "Tory" DeOrian
Nov. 5th 1991 - Oct. 14, 2017
Tory, we know you are up above the clouds with your paint brushes, pencils, and easel.
The beautiful landscapes of the sunrises and sunsets, remind us of your creativity, beauty and grace. What a masterpiece you are!
We are so blessed that we can still reflect on your writings, journals and breathtaking artwork. It is a great source of peace for your family and friends.
Your brother Michael misses you so very much. You and he were so close. Please watch over him.
Love, Mom Annemarie, brother Michael, Ray and Brian.


View the online memorial for Victoria Rose "Tory" DeOrian
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.