|
|
In Loving Memory
Victoria Rose "Tory" DeOrian
Nov. 5th 1991 - Oct. 14, 2017
Tory, we know you are up above the clouds with your paint brushes, pencils, and easel.
The beautiful landscapes of the sunrises and sunsets, remind us of your creativity, beauty and grace. What a masterpiece you are!
We are so blessed that we can still reflect on your writings, journals and breathtaking artwork. It is a great source of peace for your family and friends.
Your brother Michael misses you so very much. You and he were so close. Please watch over him.
Love, Mom Annemarie, brother Michael, Ray and Brian.
View the online memorial for Victoria Rose "Tory" DeOrian
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 14, 2019