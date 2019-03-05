Victoria V. Aiello

Jan 31, 1921 - Feb 27, 2019

Resident of Pittsburg

A 77 year resident of Pittsburg, Victoria came to California at the young age of 21 when she met the love of her life, Andrew P. Aiello, and decided to make Pittsburg her new home. Vickie was born and raised in Canton, Ohio where she worked several jobs that included a clothing store, a butcher shop and she managed an ice cream parlor. Over her years in Pittsburg she was a homemaker, worked at Klien's clothing store, Hickmont Cannery and for the Pittsburg School District where she retired in 1983. Her new occupation was that of "Nana" to her grandchildren that continued adding to her family for several years. She enjoyed all the family holiday's and cooking big meals and making holiday cookies.

Vickie is survived by her brother Leonard (Johnnie) Masci of Ohio, sisters Elenor (George) Maskim of Ohio, and Joanne Maskim of Ohio. Devoted children Nick of Rio Vista, Margaret (Mike) Orlando of Concord, five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and God children. She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew of 66 years, her son Joseph, her parents Nick and Margaret Masci, two sisters and two brothers.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:30am at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral liturgy at 11:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd. Committal services following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Antioch. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Church or the charitable organization of your choice.





