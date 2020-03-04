Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
St. David's Church
Richmond, CA
Vincent Anton DiStefano


1952 - 2020
Vincent Anton DiStefano
Mar. 13, 1952- Jan. 20, 2020
Resident of Richmond
Vincent Anton DiStefano passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 20, 2020 at the age of 67. Vincent was a sports fanatic and history guru. He worked at C&H for 33 years, before retiring. His favorite job was being "Papa" to his granddaughters. Vincent was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie, and his parents, Leo and Irma. He is survived by his daughters: Hillary and Hayley, son in law Scott, granddaughters Isabella, Carly and Rileigh, brothers Robert and Tom, sister Margaret and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. A Celebration of Life mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. David's Church in Richmond, CA at 12:30 pm.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 4, 2020
