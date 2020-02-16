|
|
Vincent H. De Biasi
Aug. 25, 1929 - Feb. 12, 2020
Resident of Brentwood
Vincent is survived by his daughter Brigitte, grandchildren Joe, Davan, Xander, and Hayden, and his brother Frank as well as beloved Barbara. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Marina, his beautiful daughter Beverly, and his parents and step parent Frank, Alma and Vida. In his early days, he enjoyed fishing and golfing but what he loved above all was throwing parties with his wife Marina and being surrounded by those that he loved.
Condolences and information at www.oakparkhillschapel.com/obituary/Vincent-DeBiasi
View the online memorial for Vincent H. De Biasi
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020