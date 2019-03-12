Vincent J Lucido

April 19, 1937 - March 1, 2019

Martinez

Vince, a lifelong Martinez resident, passed away on March 1, 2019 at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek due to complications from a stroke at age 81.

Vince was born in Martinez on April 19, 1937 to parents Barney and Mary Lucido (deceased). Vince attended Alhambra High School, where he met the love of his life, and future wife of 58 years, Loretta Spiva. The high school sweethearts were married on June 26, 1960. Vince spent his working years employed by the Continental Can Company. After a successful run of 38 years with the company, Vince decided to hang it up and retire. Vince was able to stay busy during retirement, whether it was traveling the world with his wife, heading up to Cache Creek to try and beat the slots, or playing FreeCell on his computer. His passion was cooking, and no party was complete without a full table enjoyed by all. Vince is survived by his wife Loretta of 58 years, son Ronald Lucido (Denise), daughter Michelle Hadsell (Charlie) of Martinez. Vince was loved and cherished by his five grandchildren: Nicholas, Daniel and Dominic Lucido: Stephanie Toovey (Jason), Jason Hadsell and great grandson Lachlan Toovey of Martinez. He is also survived by his sister Sandra Cerruti (Bob) of San Martin, nephew John Cerruti and niece Vicki Racz of Gilroy.

All services will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, located at 1965 Reliez Valley Rd. Lafayette, Ca. A visitation will be held at 6:00pm, Thursday, March 14, followed by a Rosary at 7:00pm Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15 at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to .





