Vincent Joseph DeLucca
July 30, 1921 - January 7, 2020
Pittsburg
Vincent DeLucca was born on July 30, 1921 in Pittburg, California to Joseph and Rose (Carini), DeLucca. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, Caterine and Francisco Carini, after his mother's death.
He enlisted in the US Navy and served from 1942-1945 in the American Liberation of the Philippines, American & Asiatic Pacific Campaign.
Always an outdoorsman, Vince chose work as a commercial fisherman for 46 years, including years in Alaskan waters under the tutelage of his uncle Horace Carini and father-in-law Rocco Lucido. He continued his love of the water by working as a tugboat operator on California rivers until his retirement.
His family is forever endeared by Vince's colorful language and vivid descriptions of his life-long encounters.
Vince was predeceased by his loving wife, Grace, of 64 years, (the girl next-door); daughter, Rosetta Russo; sister, Laura DeLucca; and brother, Frank DeLucca. Vince is survived by daughters, Trina Ronayne and Kathy Holmberg; grandchildren, Rosetta Thuresson, Shawn and Shane Ronayne, Michael and Kevin Holmberg; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Sarah Gianelli.
US Naval Honor Guard internment services will be held at the Antioch Holy Cross Cemetery on Friday, January 31, at 2 p.m.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020