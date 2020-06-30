Vinny, Rest In Peace you are free !! now in the arms of our Heavenly Father safely home. Love you ❤
Thanks for making us laugh!! Feeding us ( kittys neighborhood crew) great deli/salami sandwiches
Vincent S. DiMaggio, Jr.
July 24, 1957 - June 24, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA
Vincent "Vinny" Salvatore DiMaggio, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at home due to Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease. Vinny was a lifelong resident of Pittsburg. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda, three devoted children, Vincent III, Dominica, Maryfrances and one granddaughter, Olivia.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm with a funeral service at 2:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made in Vinny's name to Lewy Body Dementia Association or Michael J. Fox Foundation.
View the online memorial for Vincent S. DiMaggio, Jr.
July 24, 1957 - June 24, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA
Vincent "Vinny" Salvatore DiMaggio, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at home due to Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease. Vinny was a lifelong resident of Pittsburg. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda, three devoted children, Vincent III, Dominica, Maryfrances and one granddaughter, Olivia.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm with a funeral service at 2:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made in Vinny's name to Lewy Body Dementia Association or Michael J. Fox Foundation.
View the online memorial for Vincent S. DiMaggio, Jr.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 30, 2020.