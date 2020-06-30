Vincent S. DiMaggio, Jr.July 24, 1957 - June 24, 2020Resident of Pittsburg, CAVincent "Vinny" Salvatore DiMaggio, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at home due to Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease. Vinny was a lifelong resident of Pittsburg. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda, three devoted children, Vincent III, Dominica, Maryfrances and one granddaughter, Olivia.Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm with a funeral service at 2:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel.In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made in Vinny's name to Lewy Body Dementia Association or Michael J. Fox Foundation.