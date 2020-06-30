Vincent S. DiMaggio Jr.
1957 - 2020
Vincent S. DiMaggio, Jr.
July 24, 1957 - June 24, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA
Vincent "Vinny" Salvatore DiMaggio, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at home due to Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease. Vinny was a lifelong resident of Pittsburg. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda, three devoted children, Vincent III, Dominica, Maryfrances and one granddaughter, Olivia.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm with a funeral service at 2:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made in Vinny's name to Lewy Body Dementia Association or Michael J. Fox Foundation.


View the online memorial for Vincent S. DiMaggio, Jr.



Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
JUL
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 29, 2020
Vinny, Rest In Peace you are free !! now in the arms of our Heavenly Father safely home. Love you ❤
Thanks for making us laugh!! Feeding us ( kittys neighborhood crew) great deli/salami sandwiches
Barbara
Friend
June 29, 2020
To Vinny DiMaggio families,
My Deepest Condolences for the lost of a great person and friend, No words can express the sadness in the hearts of everyone, May our Lord Jesus Christ give you all comfort and receive him in his kingdom , Rest In Peace Vinny
Youll be Miss...

God Bless
Joe Arroyo
Joseph Arroyo
Friend
June 29, 2020
Oh brother you were so full of life. You will be missed. Rest in the loving arms of the lord.
Denise Stoddard
Sister
June 29, 2020
Ive known you since I was 7 years old, you made me laugh for 50 years! I love you, Ill see you soon, say hi to Gary.
Frank & Barbara Abono
Friend
