Vincent Scolari

April 17, 1929 - March 22, 2019

Pinole CA

On March 22, 2019 Vince Scolari Passed at home with His Wife of 69 years, Rosa and their 6 Children around Him.

A True Love Story they met as kids living next door to each other in Richmond CA. They married and went on to raise 6 kids of their own together. Vince is survived by His Wife Rosa and their 6 Children, Steve, Cathy, Debbie, Vince Jr., Diane and Gino Scolari. Vince also has 17 Grandchildren as well as 27 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.

Vince moved His Family to Pinole CA where he began his own business, Vince Scolari Tile Co in 1959. Vince along with His Wife Rosa became well respected members of the community. So much so that in 1983 Vince and Rosa were awarded 'Citizens of The Year'. Vince went on to not only build a successful Tile business but also became the Local 19 Union Tile Apprenticeship Coordinator, where he literally wrote the book on Apprenticeship Training for the Tile Trade.

All this from a Poor Only Child who somehow managed to buy his 1st home at the ripe age of 14, going on to marry his childhood sweetheart, raise 6 kids, start a business, become a pillar of his community and still be a Loving Husband and Great Father figure.

He will be sorely missed.





