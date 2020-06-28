Vincent WallaceJune 26, 1933 - June 18, 2020Resident of Fremont, CAVince entered into rest on June 18, 2020 at Brookdale North, a dementia/Alzheimer's residential living facility, just 8 days short of his 87th birthday. Born in Napa to Earl and Jane Wallace, he lived in Oakland before moving to Fremont in the 8th grade. A graduate of Washington High School, he was senior class president and did a project for Future Farmers of America that turned into a business with 9,000 laying hens. Vince served in the U.S. Army near the end of the Korean war and was stationed in Washington State during his service, where his claim to fame was as the Jeep driver for Audie Murphy. After the army, he earned a bachelor's degree in Business at San Jose State and then became a commercial Realtor and property manager. He was president of the Fremont Kiwanis Club and the Washington Hospital Foundation. He was also a member of the Fremont Elks Club and Fremont Men's Club. He enjoyed waterskiing and golf.Vince is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce Wallace, his daughters Marijayne Stegman (Ed) of Monrovia and Tricia Betts (Brad) of Burlingame, grandkids Zack Stegman (19), Molly Betts (9), and Ken Betts (7). Private services were held. Donations can be directed to The Dominican Sisters.