Violet Florence Tornio

Oct. 7, 1932 - May 11, 2019

Resident of Pleasanton

Violet was born on October 7, 1932 in London, England and passed away peacefully May 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Violet Toomey, and her five brothers. Violet is survived by her beloved husband, Jack, her sisters, Mary and Jean, and, her four children, Susan, Douglas, Sharon, and Daniel. She leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Violet was a kind and beautiful soul who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who found great joy in her family. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Services will be held on May 23 at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Rd, Castro Valley. Viewing at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am.





