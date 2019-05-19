East Bay Times Obituaries
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
510-581-9133
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Violet Florence Tornio Obituary
Violet Florence Tornio
Oct. 7, 1932 - May 11, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Violet was born on October 7, 1932 in London, England and passed away peacefully May 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Violet Toomey, and her five brothers. Violet is survived by her beloved husband, Jack, her sisters, Mary and Jean, and, her four children, Susan, Douglas, Sharon, and Daniel. She leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Violet was a kind and beautiful soul who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who found great joy in her family. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Services will be held on May 23 at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Rd, Castro Valley. Viewing at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am.


Published in East Bay Times on May 19, 2019
