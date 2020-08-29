Violet "Vi"
Oliver-Souza
Jan. 24, 1927 - Aug. 18, 2020
Resident of San Lorenzo
Violet "Vi" Oliver-Souza, a long-time resident of San Lorenzo, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 18, 2020.
Vi was born in Hilo, Hawaii to the late William B Oliver. Sr., and Alice Oliver (Cagle).
She was married to the late Donald A. Souza and was a strong, independent woman and devoted mother to her daughter, Michelle Souza and her late sons, Michael and Mark Souza. She is preceded in death by her brothers Kenneth B. Oliver and William B. Oliver, Jr. and sister Bernice E. Gray.
Vi worked for Mervyn's Department Store as a New Accounts Manager. She retired after 30 years and maintained several lifetime friendships.
She loved her spontaneous weekend trips with her daughter, adopted daughter, Deborah Alcon and her aunt, Dolores Botelho to see musicals, plays and gamble at the casinos. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the A's, Warriors and Raiders play. She also loved to shop and eventually became a "QVC Queen."
She is survived by her daughter, aunt, several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
A memorial mass will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center located at 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, CA 94542 on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:15 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the American Stroke Association
at 1 (800) 242-8721 or www.stroke.org
or a charity of your choice
PERHAPS you sent a lovely card or sat quietly in a chair.
PERHAPS you sent a floral piece, if so, I saw it there.
PERHAPS you spoke the kindest words, as any friends could say.
PERHAPS you were not there at all, just thought of me this day.
WHATEVER you did to console my heart, I thank you so much.
Michelle Souza View the online memorial for Violet "Vi"
Oliver-Souza