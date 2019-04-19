|
Violet Silva
June 5, 1930 ~ April 9, 2019
Former Livermore, CA Resident
Violet Silva passed away peacefully with family by her side. "Grammy," as she is known had uncommon strength, and unshakeable Faith in God, which allowed her to overcome many obstacles. She will be remembered for her determination, sense of humor, love of life, and a generous and forgiving spirit.
Visitation will be held Monday April 22nd from 12pm to 7pm and a recitation of the rosary at 7pm at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue in Tracy. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday April 23rd at Noon at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Avenue in Tracy. Burial will be held at St. Michael's Cemetery, 3885 East Avenue in Livermore at 2pm.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2019