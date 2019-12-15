|
Violet Spraings
Resident of Orinda
Violet Evelyn Spraings of Orinda, CA died on December 9, 2019, at the age of 89. Violet was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority of Berkeley, CA. She majored in Psychology and took her A.B., M.A. and PhD from California University Berkeley, as well as five specialized credentials. She was the psychologist on the Medical, Educational Diagnostic team for the State of California. Violet founded Spraings Academy, a California certified school for 37 years. She taught in various capacities and engaged in private practice prior to her retirement. She leaves no immediate family members, but many good, faithful friends and Sorority sisters. She contributed greatly to the lives of many children and young adults through her work with the State of California and as the Director of Spraings Academy. Violet was a member of Beth Eden Baptist Church for over 70 years.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019