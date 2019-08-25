|
Violet Victoria 'Vi' Deiro
Former Bay Area Resident
Deiro, Violet Victoria, age 91, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. Vi was born to parents Albino and Lucy Deiro in Oakland, CA. She was raised in Chico, CA where her mother instilled in her a lifelong passion for reading, the arts and learning. After her beloved mother's death, the family returned to Oakland. Vi attended St. Joseph's Presentation Academy, an all-girls, Catholic, high school in Berkeley, CA. She was a good student, loved music, and developed an interest in practical and fine arts. Gifted in stitchery, she made Mass vestments from wedding gowns. Violet played the accordion as part of a trio that performed at the graduation ceremony of all Oakland Catholic High Schools and other local events. In 2016, Vi was unable to attend the 70th reunion of her High School class. Working with her cousin and fellow classmate, Teresa Daro, Vi graciously took care of the cost of the champagne.
After her high school graduation, Vi surprised everyone by entering the Carmelites, a strict contemplative order of the Catholic Church. Vi was part of the first group of nuns in the Georgetown, California monastery. While a nun, she designed a Bell Tower for a monastery in Carmel, CA. In 2011, at the request of the Carmelites, Vi wrote a monograph entitled "The Legend of Mother Seraphine" in which she detailed the founding of Georgetown monastery.
Leaving the religious life and California, Vi started a new phase of her life in Minnesota, her family's initial location after the journey from Italy. She reconnected with relatives still living in Minneapolis. (Whenever relatives from California visited, they were welcomed to her "adopted"city and always given a detailed itinerary for seeing the sights of Minneapolis.)
She began a successful career as a graphic designer and became an expert in typography contributing to many successful Campbell Mithun Advertising campaigns for clients. Vi lived at the Towers in a contemporary apartment with her art collection and her professional Apple computer. She was tall, slim, loved fashion and volunteered her time and talent for local museums and non-profits. She had great command of language and was a meticulous writer and researcher. While she was a very private person, the subjects of interest beyond herself were endless. Vi was an engaging conversationalist who loved to talk about the issues of the day, music, museums, travel, the environment, finances, health or anything APPLE.
She forged and maintained long-lasting relationships with relatives, high school classmates, and Minnesota co-workers and friends. Although her interests were in classical music, her theme song might well have been Sinatra's "My Way." Her cousins in CA and MN, close friends, and many devoted caregivers will miss her.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in San Pablo, CA on September 6, 2019, at 11:AM. Memorials preferred to University of Minnesota Foundation to be used by the Fredrick R. Weisman Art Museum, Little Hospice, Edina MN or Sisters of Presentation, 281 Masonic Ave., San Francisco, CA. 94118-4416, [email protected]
