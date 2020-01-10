|
|
Violet Virginia Cary
March 8, 1925 - December 24, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Violet Virginia Cary was born to Isabell and Alexander Legge in Alameda on March 8, 1925. Vi, as she was known, attended St. Joseph Elementary School, along with her younger sister, Maureen Legge Richardson. Vi graduated from Alameda High in 1943. She later met a Navy man, David Cary from Lake County, while working at the Army Offices in Oakland. The two were married in 1947 and settled down in Alameda where they raised their four children, Maureen, Virginia, Brian, and Patricia.
Vi and Dave were very active in St. Joseph Parish, belonging to various groups and committees. Vi was a member of the Mothers' Guild and the Garden Club. Parish socials and dances were special events for the couple, and they enjoyed the company of a wide circle of friends in the community. For several years, Vi worked at St. Joseph Elementary School as a teacher's aide and served on the Alameda Hospital Auxiliary. In the early 1980's, Dave, who worked for the Department of Defense, accepted a position in Stuttgart, Germany, where Vi volunteered for the Red Cross. For three years the couple indulged in their love of travel, visiting many European countries and her dear cousins in County Down, Northern Ireland, the homeland of her parents.
Vi loved storytelling, music, and dancing, reflective of her Irish heritage. Many of her friends marveled at her ability to recount the history of Alameda, including the neighborhoods and interesting
personalities who once called the city home. A major movie buff, Vi loved attending the Alameda Theater, where she worked as an usher as a teenager. A big fan of Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire, her bookshelves held many volumes on film history. Friends, family, and her many cousins here and across the pond will miss her laughter, storytelling, and strong faith. May she rest in peace and dance with the angels, including Dave. A memorial Mass will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11 am at St. Joseph Basilica, 1109 Chestnut St. Alameda . For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020