Virgie Millwood
1920 - 2020
Virgie Millwood
June 13, 1920 - April 3, 2020
Resident of Richmond, CA.
Virgie was the oldest of four children born to Claud and Sarah Alice Ragsdale in Choctaw, Ark. Virgie attended H.S. in Clinton, Ark. and Teachers College in Conway, Ark. In 1942, she met Delbert Millwood at church in Shirley, Ark., he was a widower and father of LaVonne, Wanda and Peggy. Virgie and Delbert married in 1943, the same year they all came to Richmond, Ca. The following year son Delbert Jr. "Bob" was born. All the family attended the First Baptist Church in Richmond, which later became Waypointe Christian Fellowship, where she still attended. In 1962, Virgie received a B.A. in education from San Francisco State, she retired from teaching at the Richmond School District in 1982. Virgie is survived by son Bob Millwood, grandchildren Matt and Zach Millwood, Anita (Jim) McKinney, Linda Connolly, John (Madonna) Stark, Ray (Sharon) Stark, ten great grandchildren, and eleven great great grandchildren. Virgie was laid to rest at Sunset Cemetery, we will all miss her.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 13, 2020.
