Virginia Bunch Rawlings
December 1, 1948 - January 8, 2020
Davis, California
Virginia was born to the late Gladys and Wilbur Bunch in Antioch,California on December 1st, 1948 and passed away at her home in Davis, California on January 8th, 2020 after a long battle with Leukemia.
Virginia is survived by her two children, Mitchell Bunch of Dixon, California and his children Bryan, Zach and Lindsay Bunch.Her daughter Lisa Oesch of Fremont, Missouri and her children Hailey and Holden Oesch. A private visitation was held for immediate family and per her last wishes she will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in March.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 24, 2020