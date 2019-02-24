Virginia Catiel Garcia Randall

May 3, 1930 - January 28, 2019

Resident of El Cerrito

Virginia (Virge) Randall, 88, passed away on January 28, 2019 after a brief illness. She was loving spouse to John M. Randall, beloved sister and cousin, and devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Virge was born in Salinas, California to Henry and Felisa Garcia. She graduated from Salinas High and Hartnell College, and achieved a B.S. degree in Chemistry from the College of the Dominican. She worked as a Chemist for over 40 years, primarily for the USDA in Albany, California.

Virge was involved in many ministries as an active member of St. John the Baptist parish in El Cerrito. She was also an ordained lay minister of the Secular Order of St. Francis. She succeeded in her daily effort to live her life in the footsteps of Jesus Christ and St. Francis of Assisi.

An exceptional athlete and avid sports fan, Virge loved bowling and attending Cal Bears and Oakland A's games, as well as any sporting event involving her nieces and nephews. John and Virge loved traveling together, and she visited all 50 states and many countries in their travels.

Family and faith brought purpose and meaning to Virge's life. She is survived by her husband John (49 years), sister Marjorie, brother-in-law Isaias, sister-in-law Aurelie, cousin Dolores, and many nieces and nephews in the United States and Philippines. Virge was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmie and Samuel, and sisters, Medring, Rose, Evelyn and Dorothy.

Virge's loving spirit and generous personality will be greatly missed. Family and friends are invited to a Rosary on February 28th at 6 pm at St. Joseph Cemetery and Funeral Center (510-234-2012) in San Pablo. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on March 1st at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in El Cerrito.





