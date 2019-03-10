Virginia Cockrell

Sept 19, 1923-Dec 31, 2018

Walnut Creek

Virginia Moore Cockrell passed away at home Dec. 31, 2018, in Walnut Creek, with family by her side. Virginia began playing the piano when she was five years old. By the time she was ten, she was teaching piano lessons to neighborhood children in her home town of West Monroe, LA. She earned both a Bachelor and Masters in Music at Louisiana State University and did post graduate study at Indiana University. While teaching at Auburn University, she met her future husband, John Cockrell, when he took a piano class from her. John had returned to college after serving as a pilot in World War II and they married in 1947. As John jokingly told the story, once they married, he was never allowed to play the piano again.

Due to John's job, the couple crisscrossed the country, living in Alabama, Indiana, Georgia, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., until finally settling in Walnut Creek. Wherever Virginia lived, she performed and taught piano. Virginia played with several symphony orchestras throughout her career, locally with the Diablo Symphony. She was an active member of many music organizations and sororities, including Sigma Alpha Iota, Friday Morning Music Club, Berkeley Piano Club, Senza Rito, California Association of Professional Music Teachers, Contra Costa Performing Arts Society and national and local Music Teachers Associations.

While living in Walnut Creek, she continued her studies, most notably with Aiko Onishi. Virginia shared her passion for music with her students and was proud of their many accomplishments. She taught her last lesson three weeks before she died.

After moving away from Louisiana, Virginia remained close to her mother and the two would correspond by mail frequently. Both of them saved many of those letters, which are a priceless memory to her survivors.

In her later years she enjoyed discussing politics with son-in-law Don and watching Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC. Most of all Virginia loved spending time with her family. Her door was always open, with grandchildren staying for weeks or months at a time at her house.

Virginia was a devoted mother and wife. She is survived by her children, David (Andi), Paul (Ruth), and Sue (Don); grandchildren Marcy, Beth, David, Julie, Emily, Leora, Daniel and great granddaughter, Harley. Her husband John died in 2011 from complications of Alzheimers Disease. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Mattie Jane Moore and her sister Nellwyn.

A musical celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 6, at 2:30 at Grace Presbyterian Church in Walnut Creek. Donations may be made in Virginia's memory to Contra Costa Performing Arts Society (Wendy Reynolds CCPAS, 2100 Tice Valley Rd., Walnut Creek, CA 94595) or Berkeley Piano Club (Linda McCoy, 2724 Haste St. Berkeley, CA 94704). The family wishes to thank friends and caregivers Karen Hori, Rafael Navarro, Rowena Valaio and Matt Smith along with the many caregivers from Excellent Care at Home. Contact Sue Peri at 2419 Clemson Dr Davis, CA 95618 or [email protected]





