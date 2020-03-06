|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Cowden
July 16, 1941 - January 27, 2020
Resident of Lafayette
On Monday, January 27, 2020, Virginia Holsinger Cowden, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away at age 78. A Bay Area native, Ginny grew up in Berkeley near Tilden Park. She attended UC Berkeley and earned her undergraduate degree in biology in 1964 as well as a master's degree and teaching credential in1965. She carried her love of plants and nature with her ever after.
She married Douglas Cowden, the love of her life, on August 21, 1965, and moved to Massachusetts to be with him while he served in the army. She taught biology at Ayer High School while they lived there. They returned to the Bay Area in 1968, settling in Lafayette to raise their family.
A devoted wife and mother, Ginny supported her family's interests and passions, encouraging growth and delighting in accomplishments. As her family expanded, she became equally engaged in spouses' and grandchildren's activities, flying thousands of miles to attend the plays, concerts, and birthday parties of those she loved.
Ginny nurtured her own passions as well. She shared her artistry as a quilter by creating colorful, intricate gifts that have wrapped countless infants, children, and friends in her love. An insatiable traveler, she explored countries in Europe and the Americas, building dear and lasting friendships along the way. Planning each trip filled her with joy, and, upon returning, she began envisioning the next adventure. As an ardent music lover, she attended San Francisco Symphony and Opera performances frequently, reveling in art and culture. In recent years, she surprised her family by becoming an avid Warriors fan, starting each day with the sports' page to catch up on her team.
In the many years she spent managing her husband's dental practice, she loved connecting with Lafayette community members who came in for appointments. She was also a dedicated, active member of the Lafayette United Methodist Church.
With her generous heart and graceful spirit, she instilled love, connection, and community in those around her. She is survived by her husband Doug, daughter Janet and son-in-law Mitko and their daughters Katja and Elli, daughter Suzanne and son-in-law Michael and their daughters Eliza and Tessa, and son John and daughter-in-law Meg and their sons Jonah and Ezra.
A memorial service will take place on April 4, 2020, at 2:00 PM, at the Lafayette United Methodist Church.
Donations may be made in Ginny's name to Stitch-in-Time, a Lafayette United Methodist group that makes dresses and hats for girls in need: Lafayette United Methodist Church, 955 Moraga Road, Lafayette, CA 94549 (note Stitch in Time in memo field) or to Dress A Girl Around the World, Hope for Women International, PO Box 14, Forest City, IA 50436.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2020