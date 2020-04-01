|
|
Virginia Day Mitchell
Jan 2, 1924 - Mar 26, 2020
Resident of Concord
Virginia Mitchell died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family, she was 96.
Virginia was born near Ragland, AL, to Noah Monroe Day and Sythia Jordon Day, and was the youngest of 11 children. She moved to California to marry Hollis Mitchell, who proceeded her in death.
She worked as a retail clerk, at Concord Rexall Drugs, L & S Pharmacy, and Encina Drugstore in Walnut Creek.
She had been living in Upper Lake CA, where she joined the Lake County Quilters Guild, and was a member for 34 years. She was also a member of Eastern Star Concord chapter. She was always busy with knitting, sewing or quilting.
She has left behind 2 children Beverly Ault (Ron) and Gilbert Mitchell (Denise), her grandchildren David, Keith and Daniel. As well as her Great-granddaughter Savanna Brown. she also leaves many nieces,, nephews, and cousins. She will be greatly missed.
Virginia will be buried at Memory Gardens in Concord, services will be private. A Memorial service will be planned at a future date
View the online memorial for Virginia Day Mitchell
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 1, 2020