Virginia Foster
Oct. 20, 1923 - Apr. 30, 2019
San Lorenzo
Virginia Foster, age 95, passed away peacefully April 30, 2019. She was born in Oakland, Ca., and married her love, Arthur Foster.
Virginia is survived by her brother and wife Tony and Ruth Jordan, her son and two daughters, Steven Foster his wife Annette, Patricia Oleson and her husband Keith, and Sharon Weston, grandchildren, Richard Santos and Glen Weston, along with three great grandchildren.
Virginia was happy and always smiling. She was an avid gardener, bingo player and loved life.
A vigil will be held on, Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with services to follow at 11:00 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Rd, Hayward. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or charity of your choosing.
Published in East Bay Times on May 8, 2019