Virginia Freie
Jan. 10, 1937 - Sept. 28, 2019
Livermore
Virginia Mae Freie, 83, of Livermore died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at New Haven Central Care Home in Livermore, from Alzheimer's. Virginia was born January 10, 1937 in Waverly, IA, the daughter of Lawrence and Mary (Roehling) Pipho. She and her 5 sisters grew up on her family's farm in rural NE Iowa. She graduated from Tripoli High School in 1955.
In 1963 she married John Freie and they settled in Livermore, CA. Virginia initially worked in the Admitting Office of the newly opened Valley Memorial Hospital. She then devoted her time in raising her 2 sons Lawrence & Thomas. After they were grown, she worked at several Tri-Valley retail positions. Later she joined her two sisters, at the patent law firms of Irell & Manella in Menlo Park and Morrison & Foerster in Palo Alto, working in the records department, retiring in 2000.
During retirement she enjoyed doing various arts & crafts, making blankets for friends and for the Neonatal Unit of Stanford Children's Hospital. She and John also enjoyed traveling the US, visiting all 50 states.
Virginia is survived by her husband; 2 sons Lawrence (Julie) Freie of Roseville, CA and Thomas (Julia) Freie of Phoenix, AZ; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; one sister, Elaine Knutson of New Hampton, IA; 2 brothers-in-law, Gaylon Warner of Williston, FL and Mike Pruisner of Waverly, IA and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Lavonne, MaryAnn, BettyLou and Deborah.
On Friday October 4th at St. Michael's Catholic Church a Visitation and Rosary service will begin at 2:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm. In leu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The National or Hope Hospice of Dublin, CA in her memory.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019