Virginia Grace (Knipe) Menge


1924 - 2020
Virginia Grace Menge (Knipe)
April 30, 1924 - April 5, 2020
Long time resident of Canyon, went to heaven April 5. Born in SF, moved to Canyon in 1932, met her husband George there, and had seven daughters: Donna, Linda, Juanita, Ramona, Elena, Virginia, Kendra. She was an avid reader, lifelong learner and had a great sense of humor. She retired as the Postmaster in Canyon. Her humble, quiet strength and character will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Virginia Menge Readers Foundation. You can access this Memorial Fund at DepositAGift.com or send donations to PO Box 3, Canyon CA 94516, to benefit Canyon School Library.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020
