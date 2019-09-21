|
Virginia Graham
Jan. 7, 1949-Sept. 10, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Virginia K. Graham, known to friends and family as Ginny, was born in Nampa, Idaho on January 7, 1949. She moved to California when she was four years old. It was in high school where she met her future husband, John. They married on March 15, 1969 in Riverside, California. They soon moved to Fairfield, California where John was stationed at Travis Air Force Base. They raised two great daughters. Kristy, who is married to Steve. They have two daughters, Emma and Lilly. Jennifer, who is married to Anthony. They have two boys, Luke and Austin.
Ginny loved everything in her life. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and traveling. She loved her countless friendships. She was very proud of her fifty-year marriage to John. But most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.
After 23 years with the Antioch Unified School District, Ginny retired in 2007. She was the librarian at Mission Elementary. She loved everything about her job, from co-workers who became best friends, to encouraging the love of reading in so many children.
On September 10, 2019, at the age of 70, Ginny succumbed to Parkinson's disease after a ten-year battle. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, as she was one of a kind. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Parkinson's Institute (www.parkinsonsinstitute.org). A celebration of life will be held at Golden Hills Community Church in Brentwood, California on Friday, September 27th at 11:00am with a reception immediately following.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 21, 2019