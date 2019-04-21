Virginia "Ginette" Gray Polak

August 11, 1937 ~ April 4, 2019

Resident of Berkeley, California

Virginia "Ginette" Gray Polak, 81, passed away on April 4, 2019 in Bryan, Texas. She was interred on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the College Station Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hadassah or donate a book to your local women's shelter.

She was born in Alexandria, VA to Edward and Virginia Gray on August 11, 1937. In 1955, she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, DC as Valedictorian of her class. She majored in history at Oberlin College and went on to earn a master's degree in library science from UC Berkeley. After 32 years in the UC Berkeley Library System, she retired in 1993 as Head Librarian of the UC Berkeley Extension Law Library.

She was witty and inquisitive, an avid reader and an exceptional Scrabble player. She was civic minded and active in many women's organizations; Hadassah and the League of Women Voters were two most dear to her heart.

Ginette is survived by Lucien Polak, her husband of 58 years, son Oren Pardes, daughter Sharon (Rick) Wagner, sister Charlotte Gray, and grandchildren Alexander Pardes, Arielle Pardes, Rachel (Michael) Bilke, Avraham Pardes, and Nethanial Pardes. Her parents Edward and Virginia Gray, and sister Phyllis Webster precede her in death. She will be deeply missed by her family and by her many friends

