Virginia Hitchcock
1949 - 2020
Virginia Hitchcock
December 13, 1949 - August 8, 2020
Resident of San Lorenzo, CA
For the glory of God, and defense of life, faith and family. As a compass leads travelers to their destination, Virginia Ginny Frances Hitchcock has been a compass to those she knew trying to find their way to Heaven. She lived her life not doing what was convenient, but rather, what was right. She spent 30+ years as a volunteer at Our Lady of Peace Church and as a consultant for various organizations saving children from abortion; there are surely many Bay Area residents alive today because of her sidewalk intervention counseling. She was a voice for the defenseless and, during an eight year battle with Bensons Syndrome, became defenseless herself. Ginny went to meet the Lord on August 8th, 2020, her 49th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert, who always said that he knew she was "the one" from the moment he met her. She is also survived by sons Matt, Jim, Dave, and John, as well as her sisters Mary Ann, Dodie, and Loretta, brothers Joe and John, and 14 grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Patricia Filed, her sister Maureen Field, and her granddaughter Alliyah Hitchcock.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
