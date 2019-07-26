|
Virginia "Jenny" Jorgensen
1919 ~ 2019
Resident of Pioneer, CA
On Wednesday, 7/17/2019, just 3-1/2 months shy of celebrating her 100th, Jenny passed away surrounded by her loved ones. Jenny was born Melba Virginia Hall on October 27, 1919 in Onida, S.D. She resided in Oakland for over 75 years, and for the past 3-1/2 years lived in Pioneer, CA to be closer to her son. Jenny was a natural-born artist, having won a number of awards for her paintings and ceramics. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer, and daughter Carol. She is survived by her son Robert Jorgensen and wife Tina, of Pioneer, CA; Grandchildren Larry, Erik, Karen and Steve; Great Grandchildren, Jason, Jonathan, Heather, Nikki and Mason; Great Great Grandchildren, Kaylee, Colt, Sophie and Damon. Funeral Services will be held at Oakmont Memorial Park and Mortuary, 2099 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA on Wednesday, 7/31/2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Redwood Chapel, followed by Gravesite Committal at 2:00 p.m.; followed by a reception in the Inspiration Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations in her name to The Amador Senior Center, 229 New York Ranch Rd., Jackson, CA 95642.
Published in East Bay Times on July 26, 2019