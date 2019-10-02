|
Virginia "Ginny" Lahey
Resident of Lafayette, California
Virginia (Ginny) Lahey passed away on September 27 after a fulfilling life at 98 years young.
Virginia Mae Stevens was born in South Bend, Indiana in January of 1921 the 2nd daughter of Pearl and Harold Stevens. She attended Riley High School in South Bend and eventually the University of Indiana where she was Concertmaster of the University symphony. After obtaining a degree she became a stewardess for United Airlines. She has the distinction of being on the first commercial flight out of the (then new) Logan airport in Boston. She was stationed in San Mateo where she became reacquainted with Joseph Lahey who was recently discharged from the Navy after WWII.
Ginny married Joe and returned to Chicago where they had 4 boys – Mike, Dave, Greg and Tim. The family migrated to the bay area in 1955, settled in Lafayette and proceeded to have 1 more child, a daughter Sara.
As a mother of 5 Ginny was active in a number of school and community service groups. She was one of 3 couples that formed the Acalanes Track fund. This foundation was able to raise money to build an all- weather track at Acalanes high school in 1971. At the time this was the first such facility in the county.
After her husband died in 1979, she proceeded to get her real estate license and was an agent with Mason McDuffie and Prudential until 2007. She was the top listing agent and producer a number of times during her tenure. However, she was most proud of the number of young people she helped find their first home.
She was active in many civic and social organizations.She was a member and Secretary of the Happy Valley Improvement association. She was named to a Blue Ribbon Committee by the city of Lafayette to explore and opine on the city's development plan and options in the late 1990's. She volunteered at the Alexander Lindsay Museum.
She was an avid sports fan attending most if not all of her children's athletic events. She also was an Oakland Raider season ticket holder attending with her husband. She was an Oakland Athletics baseball fan holding season tickets for 40 years since 1979. She wore a distinctive straw hat to the day games. She and the hat were fixtures that were recognized by all.
Ginny always had a love for traveling. In her later years she took her extended family on exotic trips to France, New Zealand, Dominican Republic and a Mediterranean cruise. Part of the "greatest generation" she always put others and family before herself. She was generous in her gifts to her family and loved ones.
Ginny is survived by 5 children and 10 grandchildren with one grandchild beating her to heaven and 9 great grandchildren. Services will be held at Santa Maria Parish in Orinda on Monday October 7th at 10:30 am.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 2, 2019