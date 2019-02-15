Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Leach Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia Leach

1915 - 2019

Virginia Leach

103 Years old

Resident of Piedmont, California

Virginia Leach was born on November 5, 1915 in the city of Piedmont in her parents' home that was one of the first to be built in Piedmont. Her father, Edwin Ralph Leach, a mining engineer, was the son of Frank A. Leach, Director of the United States Mint under President Theodore Roosevelt. Her mother was Bertha Alice Stalder, a kindergarten teacher from one of the earliest Oakland families. Virginia lived in this home with views of both San Francisco bridges until she was 98. To be near a cousin, Jean Christensen Murphy, Virginia moved to Atria Vintage Hills in Temecula, California where she died on January 7, 2019. Virginia loved life - always optimistic, always with a smile, always quick with a reply. Asked at her 100th birthday party if she was happy in new surroundings, she gave one of her witty answers, "Well, why wouldn't I be with my chocolates and my New Yorker magazines?" She took advantage of living in the moment with no regrets. She only saw a doctor twice, once for German measles and once for a broken wrist until she had cataract surgery in her nineties.

Virginia showed a strong interest in art while attending Piedmont High School, where she was editor of the year book. She always assumed she would end up at UC Berkeley with a Liberal Arts degree following in her father's footsteps. Virginia commuted the 10 miles from her home. While at Cal, she was a member of the sorority, Alpha Gamma Delta, Mortar Board, Prytanean Honor Society, Pi Alpha Sigma, Women's Activity Council and the UC yearbook. Virginia called these four years the best of her life and was an active alumnus having meetings in her home until she was 91 years old. Her Mustang convertible was famous for its license plate, UC 38.

Virginia started her own business in 1939 but quickly changed to doing graphic art layouts for Lindbergs, Sather Gate Apparel and Roos Atkins, all clothing stores near campus. Her modern line drawings were a breakthrough for advertising. She was also so active in promoting Children's Fairyland that she was given her own "magical" key. On her 93rd birthday, she was featured in the Piedmont Fourth of July Parade, waving a small flag from the back of a convertible to all her fans. Known as the Piedmont Historian, Virginia always kept in touch with the council and current affairs of the city.

Her quips were sent to the New Yorker and were published frequently by Herb Caen and Art Hoppe in the San Francisco Chronicle. Well known in San Francisco, she and her parents often took the train that ran on the bottom deck of the San Francisco Bay Bridge to eat dinner at Trader Vic's. For treats nearer her home, she was a Fenton's ice cream faithful. Virginia was well known to the children in Piedmont as the tiny Candy Lady; she had a tray by her front door so children could ring the doorbell on the way home from school and receive her lovely smile and a piece of candy.

A mainstay of a large family, Virginia is survived by multiple cousins that spent almost every Easter at her home for a fifty year period. Gracious, generous, and a wonderful conversationalist, her family, her many friends and her late caregivers adored her and will miss her uniqueness. A private memorial will be held in the future.





