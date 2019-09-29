Home

First United Methodist Church
1600 Bancroft Ave
San Leandro, CA 94577
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Virginia M. Yost


1940 - 2019
Virginia M. Yost Obituary
Virginia M. Yost
Oct. 31, 1940 - Sep. 15, 2019
San Leandro
Born and raised in Oakland, Virginia (Sibley) graduated Oakland Tech High School, and earned a degree from Laney College. She wore many hats over her lifetime, and was a licensed Paint & Paperhanging contractor in the Bay Area for over 20 years. She loved quilting and sewing, and enjoyed playing cribbage and dominoes with her friends. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Kennedy, son Steven Yost and wife Andrea, and son Derek Yost. Grandchildren Andrew Yost, Timothy Demry and fiancé Rosalyn, Kevin Yost, Bryan Yost, and Jasmine Kennedy. Great grandchildren Lukas, Jahsiah, Kaden, Grayson, and many dear friends. A memorial service will be held at 11AM, Oct. 5th at the First United Methodist Church, 1600 Bancroft Ave. in San Leandro.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019
