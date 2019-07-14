|
Virginia "Ginny" Marriott
February 11, 1922 – July 4, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Virginia "Ginny" Marriott of Fremont California passed away at home on July 4, 2019 at the age of 97. Virginia was the daughter of Gooding Allard Grant and Ella Marie Jefferson born on February 11, 1922 in Ripon, CA. She is predeceased in death by her husband Richard Marriott and brother Edward Grant. Beloved mother to Russell Marriott. Loving grandmother to Carolynn (Daniel) Myers. Adoring great-grandmother to Joshua and Jonah. Virginia was a member of Washington Township Women's Club and Daughter of the American Revolution and Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Also a member of an Antique Club in Fremont.A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Blvd. Fremont.
Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019