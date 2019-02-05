Virginia Pauline

Virginia Hertz, 88, resident of Concord, California, passed away January 28, 2019. She was born in Oakland, July 31, 1930, and attended Oakland High School. After high school, she worked for the telephone company, met Raymond Hertz, and was married in 1950. Raymond preceded Virginia in death February, 1980. Her brother, Warren, also preceded her in death. Family was very important to her. She looked forward to all family events. She appreciated being able to take care of the gardens in her outdoor sanctuaries at her home. Her favorite trips were to a family cabin where friends and family would gather. She worked as a bookkeeper most of her life until the day she passed away. She had a passion for numbers and her work made her very happy and proud. She enjoyed doing her daily crossword puzzles and reading. She is remembered for her enthusiasm for life, her independence, and her love for her family and long-time friends. She will be greatly missed. Virginia was a loving mother, wife, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her four children: Debbie (Michael) Ferraro, Mark (Debbie) Hertz, Clay Hertz (Lori), Tracy (Eddie) Hertz. Grandchildren: David, Carla, Aussie, Clayton, Marie, Dalton. Great-grandchildren: Ben, Liam, Caleb. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 11 am, at the Oakmont Cemetery Chapel, Lafayette, California.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to breastcancer.org





