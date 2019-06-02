Virginia Quinton

June 25, 1937 - April 27, 2019

Resident of San Ramon

Virginia Quinton was born and raised in San Francisco to Charles and Carrie Schembri and was one of four children (siblings Michael, Marian and Jerry).

Soon after graduating from Mission High School, she married Richard Roesbery and moved to San Jose, where she raised three children and worked until retirement from San Jose State University. It was here she also met her second husband, Earnie, who passed away in 2010 and with whom she is now reunited.

Virginia loved spending time with her family, was very proud of her Maltese heritage and was a woman of Catholic faith with strong moral conviction. She was a huge Bay Area sports fan and especially loved her Giants and 49ers. She had an infectious personality and could light up a room with her presence. As a result, she made many lifelong friends along the way while enjoying activities such as bowling, bingo, cards and even pulmonary rehab in her sunset years of life.

She is survived by her loving children, Steve (Rachel), Michael (Diane) and Lori Roesbery, step-daughter, Carol (Ed) Mahoney as well as 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Virginia was the matriarch and rock for her family and gave all her love and energy to those around her. Her loving, strong spirit and smile will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Friends and family are invited to a Mass and Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, June 15th at 10:30 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 440 La Gonda Way in Danville.

Memorial contributions are preferred to John Muir Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Attn: Donation for Virginia Quinton, 3480 Buskirk Ave., Ste 110, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523.





View the online memorial for Virginia Quinton Published in East Bay Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary