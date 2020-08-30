Virginia RawsonJuly 7, 1931 - August 19, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekVirginia died suddenly at home in Rossmoor, Walnut Creek on August 19, 2020.Virginia was born in Oakland California to Harold and Reba Robinson. She spent her early life in Berkeley and attended Berkeley High and graduated Cal Berkeley. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and remained involved with fellow members throughout her life. Worked tirelessly for Children's Hospital of Oakland,. Was a long time member the Orinda Garden Club, and was a member of the Rossmoor Lions Club.Married Edgar Harrison Bennett Jr. in 1953 and had daughter, Jane (OJ) Bennett Shansby and Susan Bennett. Edgar passed away in 1971. In 1983 she married long time companion Robert Rawson who brought much joy into her life. Together they enjoyed Jazz Cruises, attending dinner dances and concerts. Robert predeceased Virginia in 1987.Survived by Jane (OJ) Shansby.Donations to the Lions Club of Rossmoor.Lions Club of RossmoorP.O. Box 2181Walnut Creek, California 94595