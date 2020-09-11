1/1
Virginia Wisdom Macky
1928 - 2020
Virginia Wisdom Macky
Aug. 26, 1928 - Aug. 27, 2020
Danville, CA
Virginia was born on August 26, 1928 in Tonkawa, OK to parents Thomas H. and Lois M. McLaurin. She graduated from the University of North Texas in 1949 with a degree in Business Administration.
After college she moved to Houston, TX and worked in retail at Foley's Department store. She met her future husband, Thomas S. Wisdom (Smitty) through friends. They were married on May 1, 1954. Virginia and Smitty raised three children, Thomas Jr., Ginny, and Ann. Virginia and Smitty divorced in 1966.
Virginia had several successful careers. She worked as a High School Home Economics teacher in Houston, TX, as a buyer for women's apparel in department stores in Corpus Christi, TX, Albuquerque, NM, and Ft. Worth, TX, and as a realtor in Danville, CA.
In 1971 she moved to Danville, CA with her three children. She loved the outdoors and took her children backpacking, camping, snow skiing, and to the beach. She married Lloyd Macky on April 9, 1984. She and Lloyd enjoyed outings with their houseboat club on the Sacramento River Delta. She became a successful realtor for Red Carpet Realty in Danville and worked in real estate until she retired. Virginia was very active with the Danville Women's Club, serving as president and on various committees. She attended Danville Community Presbyterian Church.
Virginia is survived by: sister Anna Dale Nagy; children Thomas (Diane) Wisdom Jr., Ginny (Bert) Sandell, and Ann Wisdom; grandchildren Scott (Lindsay) Wisdom, Rose (Serg) Wisdom, Calvin (Melody) Sandell, and Kari Sandell; and great-granddaughter Ada Wisdom. Virginia is predeceased by her brother Jim McLaurin and sister Beth Timms.


View the online memorial for Virginia Wisdom Macky

Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
