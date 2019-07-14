virginia zwetzig

90-yrs

Oct. 26, 1928~ May 22, 2019

Oakland

Virginia Mae Zwetzig passed away quietly in her sleep on May 22, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born to Ralph & Opal Shirkey of Richland Iowa where she grew up on the family farm. An Iowa farm girl at heart, she attended a one-room schoolhouse through High School then went on to get her degree from Parsons College in Fairfield Iowa where she graduated with honors. After living on both coasts, she arrived in Montclair thirty plus years ago with her 2nd husband Gerald Zwetzig. Virginia loved her family, church, art (an artist in her own right) and travel.

She is survived by her son Chuck, her daughter Susan, as well as her two stepdaughters Karla & Mary, her stepson John, her daughter in law Anna and half-brother John Shirkey. Virginia is also survived by 5-grandchildren and 4-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband Don Johnson, her second husband Gerald Zwetzig and her daughter Carla Jean Johnson. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist church of Berkeley, on July 20th. She has been cremated and will be interred next to her first husband, Don and in the same cemetery as her second husband Jerry and his first wife Merle (Oakwood Memorial in Chatsworth, CA). It was her wish that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to The , , Alzheimer Research or Church of membership.





View the online memorial for virginia zwetzig Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019