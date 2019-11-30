|
|
Vivian Agnitsch
Sept. 23, 1923 – Nov. 4, 2019
Richmond, CA
Daughter of Eimo and Alice Hinrichs. Born in Pioneer, Iowa. Vivian passed away peacefully on November 4th, 2019. She was co-owner of Silver Dollar Restaurant with her husband Gene. She was known for her quick wit, great memory and no nonsense attitude. She enjoyed her trips to Vegas, shopping, sewing, reading, cross-word puzzles, watching her two favorite soaps and most of all watching her S.F. Giants. She never missed a game! She was proceeded in death by her husband Gene, and three sisters, Lorraine, Beverly, and Betty, with one surviving sister, Joan Claudia Johnson. She is survived by 8 children: Judy Bratton-Molinari, Kevin Ricklefs, Kim Hamllin, Cici Stoner, Bernie Agnitsch, Stephan Agnitsch (deceased), Anthony Agnitsch, Dominic Agnitsch (deceased), John Agnitsch, and Mary Agnitsch, eighteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. No services will be held. Memorial contributions to: Hospice of the East Bay in Pleasant Hill, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 30, 2019