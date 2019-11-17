|
Voula Spiropoulos
March 14, 1926 - November 6, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Voula Spiropoulos was called home to our lord God on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the age of 93. Voula touched many lives with her kind and gentle spirit and sweet demeanor.
Voula was born in Richmond, CA, but grew up in San Francisco. Both of her parents immigrated to the USA from the island of Imbros, Turkey (formally Greece). Voula received her AA Degree at San Francisco City College and then worked as a Stenographer for the Division of Highways (currently known as CALTRANS). At a very young age, Voula's passion was playing the piano and eventually mastered the works of great composers and performed at various recitals around the city of San Francisco.
Voula was predeceased by her loving husband George T. Spiropoulos, beloved son Tom Spiropoulos and loving brother Clarence Lagares. Voula is survived by her beloved and devoted daughter Irene Spiropoulos, loving nieces, Dr. Vivian Dorsch, Diana Boykin, and Katherine Stathis and nephews John Alfiers and Steve Lagares, and loving cousins in Athens, Greece.
Prayer service (Trisagion) will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, 4700 Lincoln Ave., Oakland, CA at 7pm on Monday November 18. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, November 19 at 11:30am at the same location – the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension. Burial service will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery. Family suggests remembrances to the Greek Orthodox Church or the local Humane Society. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019