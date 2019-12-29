|
W. E. "Gene" Meyer
Feb. 1, 1933 - Dec. 14, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Gene passed away December 14 at the age of 86 after an extended illness with Leukemia. He was born in Buda, TX on February 1, 1933, to parents Otto and Isabelle Meyer. After graduating from high school as Valedictorian of his class, he went on to graduate from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Accounting.
Straight out of college he went to work for Standard Oil of Texas (later, name changed to Chevron) in Houston where he met and married Patsy Savage, to whom he had been married 58 years. In 1966, he was transferred to San Francisco where he continued to work for Chevron for 40 years. At retirement he was manager of Accounting & Administration for Chevron International Oil Company, Inc.
In retirement, Gene enjoyed entertaining the grandchildren, mall walking, monthly luncheons at Back 40 with other Chevron retirees, playing on his i-Pad, family gatherings, and for many years, social gatherings with the Young-at-Hearts group at Clayton Community Church. He was currently an active member of Neighborhood Church where his son-in-law is pastor.
The proud father of three daughters and nine grandchildren, he doted on his family, making sure they were adequately provided for and loved. He is survived by his loving wife Patsy; his daughters Terri, Denise and Shelley; sons-in-law Guy, Rick and Jeff; grandchildren Kaylee, Garrett, Zoey, Donnie, Emily, Annabelle, Lily, Joey and Eva; sisters-in-law Pansy Meyer, JoNell Thompson, Shirley Savage and Dorothy Savage; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Carroll, and sister Marigold.
The family would like to thank Kaiser Martinez Hospice for their excellent, compassionate care in the last six months of Gene's life.
Friends are invited to his memorial service on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Clayton Valley Church, 5430 Michigan Blvd., Concord, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019