W. Scott A. Kidd
Dec. 19, 1948 ~ July 9, 2019
Madera, CA
W. Scott A. Kidd, born in Martinez, CA, went home to be with his Lord. Raised in San Diego, he lived with his wife, Terri, in Antioch and then with their son, Darius, in Benicia and Mendocino before moving to Madera.
Scott retired as Director of Labor Relations for CEA of Sacramento in a career spanning over 40 years. He was a gifted artist and musician playing in the San Diego Folk Festival and also in Berlin where he served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. We are grateful for his service. His latest CD "Caleb's Story", not yet finished, was to honor our Lord in various venues. His bandmates with the Hillbilly Buzzards, Deluxe Brothers and others continue to make music to this day. Scott has joined a new band with a new message for all.
Scott is survived by Terri, his wife of almost 39 years; his son, Darius, of Fort Bragg, CA; his mother, RoseMarie Ahue and extended family in the Los Angeles area as well as his in-laws, Lillian, Karen and Don Enos of Santa Cruz County along with a niece and grandnephew.
Funeral services have been held. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Scott's guest book and leave messages for his family.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019