Walter C Schrank Jr.
June 10, 1931 - March 10, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Today heaven received a great man and a Veteran of the Korean War, part of the 7th Cav Division, Walter C Schrank.Jr. He loved tinkering on cars, bikes, computer, really anything. He treated all his "girls"(as he called his granddaughters and great granddaughters) as if they were princesses. He loved spending time with his brother working on their dragster and going to swap meets with his son. Walter is survived by his wife of 70+ years Marianne Schrank, son Robert Schrank, granddaughters Catheryne Roots and Gillianne Schrank and 5 great grand children.
There will be a memorial for Walter on March 28,2020 at the Veterans Halls, 37154 2nd St, Fremont, Ca 94539 at 2PM.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2020