Walter Eiler Jr

Jan. 11, 1925 - June 19, 2019

Resident of Oakland

Walt, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 19, 2019. He is survived by his sons Jon and Dan, his brother-in-law Thomas Reilly, nieces Theresa, Patricia and Katheryn, nephew Thomas and their families.

Born in San Francisco to parents Emmy and Walter. Walt graduated from UC Berkeley after World War II. He then began work, with his father, as an engineer at Stewart Radiator Co, to which he later became vice president.

While at Cal Berkeley he met and married local Oakland girl Mary Patricia Reilly, who passed in 2002. They made their home in Oakland where they raised their two boys in the house that Walt designed.

Walt was a survivor of the 1991 Oakland firestorm where he rebuilt and happily lived out the rest of his many years.

Walt was an avid backpacker, snow skier, boater, designer and builder and love to share these passions with others.

We ask that those of you who knew Walt, honor his memory by sharing your passions with others along with a kind word and a smile, just as he did.





