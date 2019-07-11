|
Walter Wo Szto
December 25, 1935 – July 9, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Walter Wo Szto was born on December 25, 1935 in Canton, China and entered into rest on July 9, 2019 in Fremont, CA at the age of 83. Walter is survived by his beloved wife Socorro Szto of 58 years. Devoted father and father in-law to Mark (Sunny) Szto, Michelle (Keith) Clark, Marjorie Szto and Melinda (Luke) Lau. Loving grandfather to Ryan, Madelyn, Ashley, Trevor, Giselle, Savanna and Alex. He will be missed dearly by all! Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd., Fremont. Private Burial. In lieu of flowers in honor of Walter Wo Szto please donate to a .
Published in East Bay Times on July 11, 2019